VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Update

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the October 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
VS MEDIA Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VSME opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. VS MEDIA has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.26.
About VS MEDIA
