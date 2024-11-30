VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Short Interest Update

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the October 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VS MEDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSME opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. VS MEDIA has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $6.26.

Get VS MEDIA alerts:

About VS MEDIA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for VS MEDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VS MEDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.