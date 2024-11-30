VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. reduced its holdings in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,308 shares during the period. VTEX comprises 12.4% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in VTEX were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,098,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,568 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 315,507 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 726,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 83,096 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 338,527 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VTEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

VTEX Stock Performance

NYSE:VTEX opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 103.68 and a beta of 1.40. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.20 million. VTEX had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VTEX will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

VTEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.