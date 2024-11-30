Walleye Capital LLC Has $17.15 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 933.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 208,763 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $17,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,889,000 after purchasing an additional 198,111 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 106,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $254,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 79.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 126,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 56,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,172.84. The trade was a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at $25,144,958.88. This represents a 28.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,660 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $77.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

