Wasatch Advisors LP Lowers Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,644 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 2.43% of SiTime worth $97,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 31.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $2,144,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 705.0% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the second quarter valued at about $16,831,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $3,401,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,180,599.19. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $140,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,581 shares in the company, valued at $15,621,340. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,514 shares of company stock worth $6,382,144. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiTime Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $212.38 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $228.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.98 and its 200 day moving average is $152.93. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -51.30 and a beta of 1.83.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. SiTime had a negative net margin of 53.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

