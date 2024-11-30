Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 155,050 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,050 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises approximately 1.4% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 3.82% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $288,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,673,000 after purchasing an additional 292,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,716,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,127,000 after purchasing an additional 282,016 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,015,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,443,000 after purchasing an additional 172,750 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 983,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,332,000 after buying an additional 208,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,141,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNFP. Citigroup increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Hovde Group downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $127.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $131.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $810.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

