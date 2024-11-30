Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 177,732 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 770,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,732 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 2.12% of Fabrinet worth $182,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 732.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,426.58. The trade was a 51.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.14.

NYSE:FN opened at $234.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.01. Fabrinet has a one year low of $159.30 and a one year high of $278.38. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $804.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

