Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 187,243 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187,243 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $142,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $1,966,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 207.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 25.6% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 46.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 22.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Shares of MKTX opened at $258.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.49 and its 200 day moving average is $239.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.05. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.42 and a 12-month high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

MarketAxess declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MarketAxess news, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $2,676,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 562,029 shares in the company, valued at $150,438,302.43. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

