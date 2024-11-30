Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,355,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 321,989 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Balchem were worth $238,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Balchem by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 193,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,929,000 after purchasing an additional 47,036 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 21.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Balchem by 3.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Balchem from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Balchem Stock Up 0.5 %

BCPC stock opened at $180.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.65. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $123.88 and a 12 month high of $186.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Balchem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.