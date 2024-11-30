Westchester Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,394,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 465,436 shares during the quarter. United States Steel makes up approximately 3.6% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $84,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 906,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Steel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,883,000 after buying an additional 28,293 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. KGH Ltd grew its holdings in United States Steel by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,255,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,839,000 after buying an additional 1,724,670 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.86. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Glj Research raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

