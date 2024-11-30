Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in November

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 1.75% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WINC opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $24.37.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%.

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

