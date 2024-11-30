Widmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZN. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AZN opened at $67.62 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43. The firm has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

