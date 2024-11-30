Widmann Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,687 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 304,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2276 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

