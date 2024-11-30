Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Short Interest Update

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,300 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 31st total of 801,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.46, for a total value of $182,330.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,604.04. This represents a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 4,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $473,967.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,420.93. This trade represents a 8.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,314 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,699 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 237,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,755,000 after purchasing an additional 28,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $138.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.15. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $84.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $615.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.