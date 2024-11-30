Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,161 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Workday by 79.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,394 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Workday by 17,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,068,000 after purchasing an additional 925,366 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Workday by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,804,000 after purchasing an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 17,001.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 285,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 284,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 291.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 291,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,235,000 after buying an additional 217,277 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total value of $1,915,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,990,500. This trade represents a 7.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. This represents a 39.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 359,954 shares of company stock worth $88,742,132. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. Workday had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.14.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

