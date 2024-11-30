Worldly Partners Management LLC Grows Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Worldly Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Floor & Decor makes up about 60.2% of Worldly Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Worldly Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $126,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 630.5% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 36.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:FND opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a PEG ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.03. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.06 and a 1 year high of $135.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 4.45%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.