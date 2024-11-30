Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $22.15 Million Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.05% of Exelon worth $22,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $268,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 114.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 197,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 105,286 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $562,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Exelon by 24.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC opened at $39.56 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

