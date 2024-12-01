1,139 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,548,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein sold 14,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.09, for a total value of $3,048,195.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,768.41. This represents a 27.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.74, for a total transaction of $228,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,007,941.42. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,345,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.1 %

PNC opened at $214.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.68. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.11 and a fifty-two week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.15.

View Our Latest Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.