155,381 Shares in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 155,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.16% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LongView Wealth Management grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 60,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGCP opened at $22.63 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

