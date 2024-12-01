18,940 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,244,000. Invesco QQQ comprises 5.5% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 46,491.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,904,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,516,210 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762,571 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,215.5% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 908,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,513,000 after acquiring an additional 894,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,600,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,880.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 395,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,530,000 after acquiring an additional 389,921 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $509.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.19. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $382.66 and a 1-year high of $515.58.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

