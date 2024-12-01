272 Capital LP Invests $174,000 in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

272 Capital LP acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 4.0 %

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on indie Semiconductor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 977,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,645.36. This trade represents a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $942,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,433.21. The trade was a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,860 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.