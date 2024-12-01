272 Capital LP Sells 116,009 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

272 Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,009 shares during the quarter. 272 Capital LP’s holdings in N-able were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NABL. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in N-able by 644.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of N-able during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of N-able in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NABL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of N-able in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

N-able Stock Performance

Shares of N-able stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.75 million. N-able had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

