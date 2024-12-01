272 Capital LP Sells 364,878 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

272 Capital LP lowered its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,878 shares during the quarter. 272 Capital LP’s holdings in Domo were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 32.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 317,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,826,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,050,000 after purchasing an additional 108,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 301,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 27.5% in the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 45,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Insider Activity at Domo

In other Domo news, CFO David R. Jolley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,340.35. This represents a 3.55 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $78.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOMO

Domo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.