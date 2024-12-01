272 Capital LP Sells 943,108 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

272 Capital LP reduced its stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 943,108 shares during the period. Harvard Bioscience makes up about 1.7% of 272 Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. 272 Capital LP owned 1.36% of Harvard Bioscience worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 1,118.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $5.56.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

