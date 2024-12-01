31,206 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC

Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.1% of Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after buying an additional 539,682 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,377,000 after buying an additional 52,301 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after buying an additional 285,180 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,005,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,371,000 after buying an additional 166,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,319,000 after buying an additional 395,730 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.95.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

