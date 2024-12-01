403,458 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 403,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,807,000. Cintas accounts for about 1.0% of Erste Asset Management GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 341.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cintas by 433.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS opened at $225.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.06. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.87 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. Cintas’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.