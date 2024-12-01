4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 949,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
4Front Ventures Price Performance
Shares of FFNTF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 113,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,407. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
About 4Front Ventures
