4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 949,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

4Front Ventures Price Performance

Shares of FFNTF stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 113,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,407. 4Front Ventures has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.

About 4Front Ventures

4Front Ventures Corp. owns and manages licensed cannabis facilities in state-licensed markets in the United States. The company operates through THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness segments. THC Cannabis segment engages in the cultivation, production, manufacturing, and distribution of THC cannabis products to owned dispensaries and third party retailers; and provision of ancillary services.

