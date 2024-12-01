56,344 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,617,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after acquiring an additional 179,149 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 870,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,193,000 after buying an additional 56,205 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 641,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the second quarter worth $14,096,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Performance

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $33.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $29.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

