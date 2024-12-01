80,587 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,587 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,625. The trade was a 15.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 42.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,459 shares of company stock worth $26,080,251 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $542.00 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.50 and a 52 week high of $552.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $510.03 and its 200 day moving average is $469.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.14, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

