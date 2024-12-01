873,528 Shares in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS) Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 873,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,017,000. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 13.87% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the third quarter worth $129,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF stock opened at $49.09 on Friday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Company Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

