A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Up 54.7% in November

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,600 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the October 31st total of 138,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,666 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.20% of A2Z Smart Technologies worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A2Z Smart Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of A2Z Smart Technologies stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. A2Z Smart Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $7.17.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

