Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Mizuho

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,346,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 1,662,184 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,775,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,657 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 394,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 230.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

