Adelante Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Adelante Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. Vornado Realty Trust makes up 0.6% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 130,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 68,813 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2,229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 855,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 818,838 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 483,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,553,000 after purchasing an additional 120,902 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 77,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VNO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $21.50 to $23.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.68.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $46.63.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $443.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.07 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.