AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Short Interest Update

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the October 31st total of 178,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AirTrip Stock Performance

Shares of EOVBF remained flat at C$12.22 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.22. AirTrip has a fifty-two week low of C$12.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.22.

About AirTrip

AirTrip Corp. engages in the online travel agency business in Japan. The company operates AirTrip, a website that allows to compare and book domestic and international travel content; and offers domestic and international airline tickets, and hotel products to other media outlets as travel content. It also offers inbound travel agency services and Wi-Fi rental router rental services for tourists visiting Japan; and e-mail magazine distribution, live distribution, and the web media services.

