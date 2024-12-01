Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.80.

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$26.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.71. The company has a market cap of C$11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$15.27 and a one year high of C$29.66.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.04). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of C$492.35 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 1.4774775 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

In other news, Senior Officer John Michael Fitzgerald sold 20,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.73, for a total transaction of C$567,150.78. Also, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Lichowit sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.66, for a total transaction of C$45,569.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374 shares in the company, valued at C$10,718.84. The trade was a 80.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.