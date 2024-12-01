Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the October 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ADLRF remained flat at $13.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.29. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $13.65.
About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.