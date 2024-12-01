Alerus Financial NA Has $48.61 Million Position in Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial accounts for 3.6% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA owned about 8.39% of Alerus Financial worth $48,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $5,966,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Alerus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $22.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.49 million, a P/E ratio of 137.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.18). Alerus Financial had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

