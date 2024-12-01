Alerus Financial NA Has $6.67 Million Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,097,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 31.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,490,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,881,000 after purchasing an additional 835,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 15.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,732,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,398,000 after purchasing an additional 773,783 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,520,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,907,000 after purchasing an additional 536,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,543,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,678,000 after purchasing an additional 518,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 14.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.