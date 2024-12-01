Alerus Financial NA Purchases 4,281 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $102.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.25 and a 12 month high of $104.04.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

