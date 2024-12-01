Alerus Financial NA Sells 211 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,961,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,205,000 after buying an additional 11,206,995 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,701,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,475 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,362,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,479,000 after purchasing an additional 177,241 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 11,793,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,468,000 after purchasing an additional 222,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,310,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,558,000 after purchasing an additional 640,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average of $66.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

