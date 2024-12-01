Alethea Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,854 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Fastenal makes up about 0.3% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1,019.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $83.56 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $59.49 and a 12-month high of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson sold 8,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $706,392.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,199.20. This represents a 44.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total transaction of $3,484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. This trade represents a 14.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,289 shares of company stock worth $16,123,438 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

