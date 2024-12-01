Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Update

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 222,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alzamend Neuro stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Alzamend Neuro as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALZN opened at $1.30 on Friday. Alzamend Neuro has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $15.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.05.

Alzamend Neuro ( NASDAQ:ALZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.13. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alzamend Neuro will post -14.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alzamend Neuro from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

