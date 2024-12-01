American Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

American Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,253,664,000 after acquiring an additional 361,416 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 447,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after buying an additional 93,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,537,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 275,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,767,000 after buying an additional 34,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPWR opened at $567.64 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.73 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $795.21 and a 200 day moving average of $817.96.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total transaction of $2,270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,754,928.08. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,913,521. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

