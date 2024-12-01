Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Cut to $310.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Amgen from $349.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.05.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $282.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.18. Amgen has a 12 month low of $257.80 and a 12 month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 115.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,317,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,446,236,000 after acquiring an additional 345,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,122,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,851 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,532,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,393,718,000 after purchasing an additional 251,876 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Amgen by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,143,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,657,183,000 after buying an additional 538,545 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Amgen by 33,125.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,460,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,437,115,000 after buying an additional 4,446,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

