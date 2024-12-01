Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Up 31.2% in November

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the October 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Amtech Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

Amtech Systems stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.91. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $8.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 675,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 19.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth about $375,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

