Analysts Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target at $18.33

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Viasat from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Viasat from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viasat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. Viasat has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $29.11.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.53). Viasat had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($6.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Viasat will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viasat by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,508,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,950,000 after acquiring an additional 122,472 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Viasat by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,419,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,766,000 after purchasing an additional 969,942 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Viasat by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,083,000 after buying an additional 276,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at $328,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

