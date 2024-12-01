AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stake Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of AptarGroup worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 13.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,864,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,626,000 after purchasing an additional 214,097 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 39.5% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 270,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,345,000 after purchasing an additional 76,620 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 174,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $172.96 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.29 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

AptarGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,857.30. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,530,412.80. This represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,960,841. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

