ARGA Investment Management LP Buys 9,346 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,237,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,407,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,990,820.14. This trade represents a 0.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,649,400 shares of company stock worth $147,107,697 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.18.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.47%.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

