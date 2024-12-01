Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Update

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,832,100 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 1,457,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,664.2 days.

Asahi Group Price Performance

Shares of ASBRF stock remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Friday. Asahi Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

Get Asahi Group alerts:

Asahi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.