Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Update

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,832,100 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the October 31st total of 1,457,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,664.2 days.
Asahi Group Price Performance
Shares of ASBRF stock remained flat at $10.00 during midday trading on Friday. Asahi Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.
Asahi Group Company Profile
