Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,073,000 after buying an additional 32,516 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,812 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 882,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 693,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 666,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $134.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.43. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.12 and a 12 month high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

