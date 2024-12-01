Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.17% of Avenue Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of ATXI opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 million, a P/E ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.17.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of neurologic diseases. Its product candidates include AJ201, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

